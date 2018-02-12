Meghan Markle visited the site of the Grenfell Tower on her own in a move that was greatly appreciated by those affected by the tragedy, it has been reported.

The future royal and fiancee of Prince Harry has been to the site twice to comfort those affected by the inferno that killed 71 people.

The Mirror reported that she went on her own to the Al Manaar community mosque, around a mile from the burnt out tower in North Kensington, West London.

She was accompanied by a royal protection officer and one of the prince's aides but without Harry.

A leading Grenfell community member said: "Meghan's visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts."

A royal source said: "Ms Markle has regularly been making private visits to organisations as she gets to know the charity sector."

Harry and Prince William went to the Al Manaar mosque in September 2017 to show their support for victims of the June 14 blaze which was one of the first centres to help provide food, shelter and counselling for the families and residents affected.

Chief ­executive of the mosque Abdulrahman Sayed said there have been "three or four" royal visits since the prince's trip.

