Donald Trump's wife Melania and their youngest son Barron moved into the White House over the weekend, nearly five months after the president was sworn into office. Slovenia-born Melania's parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who have been living with their daughter and grandson in Trump Tower, also accompanied them to Washington but are not expected to be moving in.

The internet, however, focused in on Melania's father's looks saying he bears a striking resemblance to her husband. Gizmodo writer Matt Novak tweeted a photograph of Viktor and Amalija Knavs stepping off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

"I had no idea what Melania's dad looked like until now and um..." Novak wrote.

Social media users immediately began to draw comparisons between Viktor's appearance and that of Trump's.

"He could be Trump's stunt double," one Twitter user wrote. Another chimed in: "Sigmund Freud would have a field day."

"Melania. Girl. We need to talk. Your husband and dad look like they're cosplaying each other," one person wrote.

American author Litsa Dremousis tweeted: "Freaking hell: Melania's dad IS HIS TWIN...Must everything about this family come from a Psych pathology textbook?"

Others said he looked a lot like Norm Peterson, the regular bar patron from the popular American TV series Cheers, John Goodman from the hit TV sitcom Roseanne and a few other actors.

"John Goodman is Melania's dad?" one Twitter user wrote.

"In the TV movie of this debacle Donald Trump and Melania's dad will be played by the same actor. (William Shatner is my pick," one user tweeted.

I had no idea what Melania's dad looked like until now and um... pic.twitter.com/bbEMUayZCw — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) June 12, 2017

This is Melania Trump's father, who reminds me of someone ... but who? Probably me. But also someone else ... pic.twitter.com/x8oY4unYxr — Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) June 13, 2017

nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/7mcNTJrCix — inov8ive (@inov8ive1) June 12, 2017

Sing it with me, "I will be your father figure." pic.twitter.com/vu7HXTAnPw — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 12, 2017

Had read tht women fall for men who look like thr father. Melania proved it true marry'g Trump, truly a father figure, in age as well

73vs70 https://t.co/HEybkR9zki — Penny Purewal (@PenduShehari) June 13, 2017

This is Melania Trump's father. I hope she has good medical coverage because she obviously has a pre-existing condition.

CJ pic.twitter.com/F242vEInQh — G'day Patriots (@GdayPatriots) June 13, 2017

Doesn't Melania's father know letting other people go first is a sign a of weakness? pic.twitter.com/AuoTYP91ZE — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 12, 2017

Here's a photo of Melania's dad arriving at the White House today. Looks like she took the term "sugar daddy" literally. pic.twitter.com/y3usU1XTbH — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 12, 2017

@rainy101 Her dad is Norm from Cheers? Who knew? — â„ Flaky McSnowface (@LewLewis1) June 12, 2017

Google tells me he's 73 years old. President Trump is 70. — Joe Crawford (@artlung) June 12, 2017

OMG Freud must be spinning in his grave! Also see 45s Mum pic.twitter.com/N4xznIqmwR — MonroW (@jmcefalas) June 12, 2017

Ewwwwwwwww.ðŸ¤¨ — Onan the Contrarian (@Cremedelamenthe) June 12, 2017

They even have the same little hands.

He could be Trump's stunt double. pic.twitter.com/Jo80j1ZHwA — â€¢Sue Morganâ€¢ (@Sue_Morgan71) June 12, 2017

Well I still have a lot of questions tbh. But I don't want to think about them. pic.twitter.com/mPBQ6haAM0 — Jos A Banks (@theJoshBanks) June 12, 2017

So, she married her father. I like that he and Don have matching outfits. — Denise P (@denisem_p) June 12, 2017

If Donnie's hair was brown and his skin not so orange they could be brothers. I think I'm going to hurl pic.twitter.com/krcIufNaYN — Mike Berry (@12MBerry) June 12, 2017

ðŸ‘€ so, she has a "type"? — Julie Chang (@jchang1024) June 12, 2017

There's a whole lot of Freudian issues happening here — Snow Feet (@SophsterStanton) June 12, 2017

Dangâ€¼ï¸



Melania Trump's dad looks like a SOPRANO ... ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/0GyEL4EOOb — Villi Wilson (@Conservative_VW) June 12, 2017