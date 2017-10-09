NFL team Miami Dolphins are investigating a video that appears to show one of their coaches snorting a white powder.

It is not known when the footage of offensive line coach Chris Foerster was filmed, but it was uploaded onto Facebook by Las Vegas named Kijuana Nige, who is believed to have dated Foerster in the past.

During the 56-second clip, Foerster can be heard asking if it is "crazy" that he is snorting the white powder before he is about to go into a meeting.

He then says how he "misses you a lot" to a woman, who is not believed to have been present at the time of the filming.

He adds: "It'll be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you have to keep that baby.

"But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you. How high we got together. How much fun it was."

He then says "last little bit, before I go to my meeting" before snorting the final line of powder.

The clip ends with Foerster dipping his finger into the powder and licking it off while making an obscene remark about the woman's genitalia.

After the clip went viral on social media, a spokesperson for the Miami Dolphins said: "We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time."

Although it is unclear when the footage was filmed, the office that features in the clip is believed be used by the Dolphins, according to the Miami Herald.

This is the second time Foerster has worked with the Miami Dolphins after he returned to the club in 2016. He has worked for a total of eight teams during his 24-season career.