Michael Keane changed his mind about rejoining Manchester United this summer after learning that the Red Devils were looking to sign two central defenders.

United completed the signing of Victor Lindelof, a central defender, from Benfica in a £39.6m ($50.4m) deal including bonuses on Wednesday (14 June). He signed a four-year deal with an option of a fifth.

Jose Mourinho's side were keen on signing Keane from Burnley this summer and reports suggested they had held talks with the defender about a return to Old Trafford this summer after they sold him to the Clarets just two years back. The 24-year-old defender, who came through the academy at United, was allowed to leave for £2m, and his former club were ready to fork out around £25m to bring him back this summer.

According to The Times, Keane was initially keen on a return to Old Trafford, but his interest diminished after he learnt that United were keen on signing two central defenders. The centre-back had an impressive season with Burnley which saw him being called up to the senior England team, and he was concerned that lack of playing time will hamper his chances of nailing down a regular place in the Three Lions squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Mourinho now has six central defenders at his disposal at the club and despite Chris Smalling being linked with a move away, it was unlikely that Keane would have been guaranteed a regular role in the starting XI. Everton are said to be favourites for the Englishman's signature with his club valuing him at around the £20m - £25m mark.

The Portuguese manager has now turned his attention to strengthening his forward line with reports claiming that United are close to securing a deal for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. The 20-time English champions are said to have agreed personal terms with the Spanish forward, but are yet to agree a transfer fee with his current employers.