Real Madrid legend Michel Salgado has questioned Tottenham attacker Dele Alli's ability to handle pressure but hopes his former club sign the coveted England international. Alli is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Madrid, but Salgado does not want Los Blancos to pay "crazy" money for the 20-year-old.

The former Blackburn Rovers defender does not doubt Alli's capabilities but is unsure if the former MK Dons starlet will be able to handle all that comes with playing for the biggest club in the world. Alli would not be the first Spurs player to swap White Hart Lane for the Bernabeu; Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have both joined Los Blancos in recent years.

"They (Real Madrid) should pursue him because he is a great player," Salgado told talkSPORT. "He's very young; he's got great ability and has pace as well. The problem is that the price is too much. I think if they paid that money (£100m, $125m) for Dele Alli it would be crazy. This guy is amazing but can he cope with the pressure at Real Madrid because it is going to be so many more times than at Tottenham?

"Quality on the pitch: he's got it. The pressure to represent Real Madrid is massive. Hopefully the price is cheaper and they sign him."

Alli let the pressure get to him on Thursday evening when he was sent off for a disgraceful challenge on Gent's Brecht Dejaegere during his side's 2-2 draw with the Belgian outfit in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie. Tottenham's talisman has come in for widespread criticism as a result of the horrific tackle but Dejaegere revealed that Alli apologised to him after the match.

The stalemate at Wembley put paid to Tottenham's hope of winning Europe's secondary competition, and they will be hoping to rid themselves of the crushing disappointment when they host Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.