Live 20.05 GMT - Tottenham vs Gent Spurs entertain Belgian outfit in Europa League last-32 second-leg clash at a sold-out Wembley Stadium

The hosts trail 1-0 on aggregate courtesy of Jeremy Perbet's winner at the Ghelamco Arena last week

Mauricio Pochettino remains without first-choice left-back Danny Rose and long-term absentee Erik Lamela due to injury

Tottenham have lost five of their last six matches at the home of English football

They have also now won only one of four games against opposition from Belgium

Gent, currently eighth in the 16-team Belgian First Division A, drew 1-1 with West Ham on their only previous trip to England way back in 1964

6 min 19:14 While we wait for the visitors to confirm their lineup, a reminder that Spurs have won just one of their last seven games at Wembley - a 3-1 Champions League triumph over CSKA Moscow in December that secured their place in the first knockout round of European football's secondary club competition. They lost their other 'home' group stage fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen and free-scoring AS Monaco. Spurs were also defeated in two League Cup finals in 2009 and 2015 and lost two FA Cup semi-finals in 2010 and 2012. Tonight's fixture provides a great opportunity to turn that slump around.

13 min 19:07 Nick Howson at Wembley Stadium "If you needed any convincing over whether Mauricio Pochettino is taking the Europa League seriously, then tonight's team underlines his intent. Bar the injured Danny Rose, Spurs have named their strongest possible side - with four changes made from the FA Cup win over Fulham."

22 min 18:58 Pochettino makes two changes from that first-leg defeat, with the fit-again Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen both returning to a full-strength starting XI. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko drop to the bench. Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier, Winks and Heung-Min Son are the players to make way after the cup win at Fulham. Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele are all restored.

32 min 18:47 Spurs fans will have been buoyed to see influential defender Jan Vertonghen last the full 90 minutes of a comfortable 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round victory over London rivals Fulham on Sunday in what was his first appearance since suffering ankle ligament damage against West Brom in mid-January. Harry Kane sustained a late knock to his knee during that surprise loss in Belgium seven days ago, yet looked in fine condition as he plundered an impressive hat-trick at Craven Cottage.

38 min 18:42 Tottenham remain without vastly improved left-back Danny Rose tonight, with the England international still said to be a "number of weeks away" from making a return after being forced off with a knee injury during the goalless draw at Sunderland on deadline day. On Erik Lamela, who has not kicked a ball in anger since October due to a mysterious long-running hip problem, Pochettino said: "Lamela is making progress and is now working on the field. No date is yet confirmed for a return to full training."