Microsoft has announced it is launching a Cybersecurity Engagement Centre in Mexico to protect consumers, businesses and countries across Latin America against cybercrime.

The centre would proactively fight cybercrime by dismantling the criminal organisations operating through Botnet schemes. Cybersecurity experts from Mexico and other parts of Latin America will work with Microsoft specialists to fight cybercrime.

Additionally, the centre would act as a headquarters for the development of training activities to build and strengthen technical capabilities.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president at Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations, said in a statement that the centre will work together with the company's Cybercrime Centre in Redmond, Washington, to provide companies and the government with security solutions.

"At Microsoft, we are committed to invest in the region so we can bring our cybersecurity capabilities to customers by identifying current threats that affect the economy's prosperity. By opening this Cybersecurity Centre, we are offering our clients protection from attacks and security risks, as well as ways to detect them and find solutions," said Jorge Silva, general manager of Microsoft Mexico.

The company has also signed a Government Security Programme with the Federal Police to promote IT security and prevent crimes committed through online.

"By opening this centre, we are bringing Microsoft's offer of security increasingly closer to customers in order to be a strategic part of their transformation, and together we will create a country and a region that are more prosperous and productive, and above all, that are safer," added Silva.