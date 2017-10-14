An Etihad Airways flight en route to Sydney from Abu Dhabi was diverted to Adelaide following a "warning indication in the cockpit", Australian media reported on Saturday (14 October).

The plane made an emergency landing in Adelaide at 5am local time on Saturday (7pm BST previous day), and the 349 passengers and crew on board the flight were made to leave via the plane's emergency exits. The plane was scheduled to land in Sydney at 6.30am.

Etihad Airways flight EY450 made the emergency landing after a warning alert was received in the cockpit while it was in mid-air, an Etihad spokesperson confirmed to Australian Associated Press. The spokesperson added that, initially, the warning was thought to have been caused due to a smoke alarm, but was later found to be a technical fault with a cargo hold air fan.

The airliner issued a statement apologising for the inconvenience caused to the passengers and assured they would be rebooked in a separate flight later in the day.

"Etihad Airways flight EY450, from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, diverted to Adelaide Airport following a technical fault with a cargo hold air recirculation fan," the statement from Etihad Airways read.

"The aircraft landed at 5am (local time) and was inspected by engineers as guests were taken to the terminal and provided refreshments and regular updates.

"Due to crew rest requirements, Etihad is assisting guests to their ultimate destination on other airlines," it added.

The statement also noted that flight EY451, which was due to fly back from Sydney to Abu Dhabi, was cancelled following the technical issue.

"Guests who have been booked on the flight will be re-booked on later Etihad Airways services out of Sydney. The safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance."