Middlesbrough take on Manchester United in the Premier League at Riverside Stadium on 19 March, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 12pm GMT. Live coverage of the match is available on BT Sport 1. Catch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Middlesbrough have been struggling in recent times as they suffered three defeats in the last three league matches, which include a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Boro failed to score in these three fixtures and have managed to score only four goals in last 10 matches played in all competitions. Their poor run saw the club parted ways with their manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday.

Steve Agnew has been handed the role of a caretaker manager and he will be in charge for the first time when they take on the Red Devils. He will be hoping to avoid a defeat in his first match on Sunday.

United enter this tie after a 1-0 victory over FC Rostov in the Europa League clash. Juan Mata's second half goal was sufficient for the Premier League side to make it to the quarter-final of the Europe's second tier club competition.

This victory came after they were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Ander Herrera was sent off meaning he will miss the clash against Boro along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the fixture schedule, but admitted that his side will give everything to seal three points. United manager will be hoping other players can step up on Sunday in order to manage a victory over Middlesbrough.

What managers say

Steve Agnew (Caretaker): "I'm capable of drip-feeding ideas into the group that will pay dividends. I have a clear view of exactly what's needed and that's what I aim to deliver - I do believe we will stay in the Premier League. It would be the biggest single achievement of my life - I'm capable of delivering it, the players are capable of delivering it," Agnew told BBC.

Jose Mourinho: "I think he deserved to be sacked. In the first year he arrived, the team was going into League One and he saved the team. In the second year, he took the team to Wembley to play the play-off final. In the third year he had direct promotion. I think in the fourth year, he deserved to be sacked," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Middlesbrough: 5

Draw: 27/10

Manchester United: 7/10

Team News

Middlesbrough

Possible XI: Valdes; Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; Leadbitter, De Roon, Clayton; Ramirez, Negredo, Traore.

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Carrick, Fellaini; Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan; Rashford.