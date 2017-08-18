She's not one to shy away from a crazy outfit or two, and Miley Cyrus hasn't held back in the video for brand new single Younger Now.

The 24-year-old, who won critical acclaim for her first single Malibu from her forthcoming sixth studio album, takes a different stance from the hippy vibes she was initially giving off with her style overhaul with this Elvis-inspired offering.

Miley sings about how she has evolved as a person in the lyrics, which state: "Feels like I just woke up/ Like all this time I've been asleep/ Even though it's not who I am/ I'm not afraid of who I used to be," and "No one stays the same." Perhaps she's talking about her rekindled romance with Liam Hemsworth – or her transition to veganism?

What is clear is that Miley's sound has been refined and transformed compared to her last two pop albums, Bangerz and Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

The song reflects on her career so far and tells us that she's trying to change her image from the once wild party girl who rubbed up against Robin Thicke in scantily clad clothing to the now environmentally conscious, wife-to-be pop artist.

But that doesn't stop the creative singer from having fun with her outfits in the video, from wearing a sparkly leather two piece with a quiff hairdo in one scene to a girly prom skirt and long hair in another.

The singer's 70.9m Instagram fans have been quick to share their opinions on the newest track, with one person writing on a snippet clip of her music video: "This is like Hannah Montana I miss it ,Oh my God I'm soo happy for you Miley congratulations miiiilleyy"

As another put: "OMG BEST MUSIC VIDEO EVEEEEEEEER "

A third also made a Hannah Montana reference, adding: "Im seeing Hanna Montana and im loving it".

Miley rose to fame and became a teen idol as the character Miley Stewart in the Disney series Hannah Montana in 2006 – her father Billy Ray Cyrus also starred in the show. She went on to sign a recording contract with Hollywood Records – and her debut studio album Meet Miley Cyrus (2007) was certified triple-platinum.

Her new album – also titled Younger Now – will be dropping on 29 September.