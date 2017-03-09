Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer remains a doubt to face former club Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup quarter-final at White Hart Lane, after manager Neil Harris revealed he had a "40/60" chance of being fit for the game. Archer has not played since the fifth round win over Leicester City last month after suffering a thigh injury during the 1-0 win over the Premier League champions.

Tom King is set to continue to deputise for Archer, and has conceded just once in the four games since replacing the number one. The League One promotion contenders otherwise have a clean bill of health ahead of attempt to reach the semi-finals for the first since finishing as runners-up in 2004.

Archer spent six years with Tottenham between 2009 and 2015, but never represented the senior side as he was continually sent out on loan. Spells at Harrow Borough, Bishop's Stortford, Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton were not rewarded with first team opportunities, until his temporary move to Millwall was permanent two years ago.

"Jordan is about 40/60 at the moment with regards to Sunday," said Harris, according to the club's official website. "We're hopeful that he will be fit enough to take his place in the squad as it's a big game for him, being against his old club. But, we've got some big games coming up. If he's not 100%, we won't risk him.

"We'll give him every opportunity to be fit, though, right up until matchday. If not, we'll continue as we are. Everyone else is in full training. Steve Morison and Jed Wallace came off the bench last Saturday and had an input, so there are decisions to make for me going into Sunday's fixture."

The south east London side might start the game against Tottenham as major underdogs, but having already knocked out three Premier League sides in the competition, they cannot be taken lightly. Harris is excited ahead of the biggest test of his managerial career.

"I'm looking forward to it. The test in front of us speaks for itself – it's a huge fixture," he added. "Not only are we playing in an FA Cup quarter-final – the best club competition in the world – but we are also going to Tottenham Hotspur, who are a really talented side. But, we've earned the right to pit ourselves against one of the best in the country. We've got nothing to lose and everything to gain."