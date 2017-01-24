Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton fainted on Monday (23 January) while delivering his State of the State address to legislators and state officials in St. Paul. However, he quickly recovered and returned home, his aides said.

According to a video filmed during the address, the governor mumbled his words as he tried to resume his speech before striking his head on a lectern.

Following the incident, the session was adjourned immediately and Dayton was attended by his aides.

"He quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol and turned home. He is now spending time with his son and grandson," Scott Kendall, Dayton's chief of staff, said.

Kendall also added that Dayton would present his 2017 budget to legislators on 24 January as scheduled.

Dayton's son Eric posted a tweet saying that his father was doing great and thanked people for their support.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt also issued a statement saying, "Governor Dayton is in my thoughts and prayers tonight. I was encouraged to see him walk from the House Chamber on his own, and I join Minnesotans in wishing him a speedy recovery."

However, gubernatorial spokesman Sam Fettig declined to reveal what might have caused the governor's collapse.

In January 2016 also, the governor of seven years fainted at a political event, and was hospitalised overnight for observation.