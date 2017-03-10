The uncle of Michael Buble's son Noah says the three-year-old's recovery from liver cancer is a "miracle from God". The progress update comes after Buble Sr, 41, was forced to pull out of hosting the Juno Awards in Canada.

Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer in November 2016, is believed to have begun a four-month course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Dario Lopilato, brother of Michael's wife Luisana Lopilato, reveals his nephew is "doing well" while battling the disease.

In a rare interview with Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, Dario said: "After these very long months Noah is doing well, very well. For me it's very difficult to talk about. But I believe in God and sought comfort in Jesus Christ and a miracle from God came, from the way it was discovered, after the operation, everything. I'd like my sister to be the one who recounts the details. But it was something that has united us a lot as a family. God exists."

Dario, 36, is an actor who lives in Buenos Aires and has travelled to Los Angeles to visit the Buble family. Explaining how religion has played a part in his ability to cope with Noah's health woes, Dario said: "For me my religion is a way of life. This was the moment in which I wanted to cling onto my faith. They were very significant moments. And that's why there's been a lot of hermeticism because they were very difficult days."

He added: "The important thing is that we're together and we're living through this as a family." Earlier in March, Buble released his first statement since revealing Noah's cancer to provide an update on his well-being.

The Haven't Met You Yet singer stated that Noah "has been progressing well during his treatment" while describing the youngster as "brave" and "courageous". Buble added: "The doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy."

It has been confirmed that Buble will no longer host the Juno Awards in his native Canada on 2 April. Michael Cosentino, from broadcasters Bell Media, said in a statement: "Our thoughts continue to be with Michael – we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future." Buble also pulled out of hosting the Brit Awards in London in February to continue supporting his son.