Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have confirmed that their son Noah is 'progressing well' following treatment for liver cancer.

The 3-year-old was diagnosed with liver cancer following a biopsy at a clinic in Buenos Aires in November.

The singer shared the good news with fans on his Facebook page on Friday (3 January) writing: "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words," he added.

The couple were apparently prompted to issue a statement after an Argentinian journalist claimed that Noah's aunt, Daniela Lopilato, had spoken about her nephew's condition and told him: "The cancer has gone."

Tomas Dente told TV show Nosotros a la mañana that Lopilato had sent him a message after he contacted her for an update on the toddler's health. Showbiz portal Teleshow also reported it had been told by sources close to Michael and his Argentinian actress wife Luisana that Noah was 'free from cancer.'

Daniela responded to the claims on social media writing: "Don't use my name in the media with information and things that I haven't said. Noah is doing well and his parents will speak when they want to."

Following the diagnosis the Canadian singer announced that he and his wife would be putting their careers on hold as they dedicate themselves "to helping Noah get well." "We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing," he said.

Buble pulled out of presenting the BRIT Awards in December as he and his family supported their young son through his illness, Mail Online reports.

At the time it was reported that Noah has a 90 per cent chance of beating his cancer. He reportedly endured four months of chemotherapy to shrink the tumour, after which he underwent surgery to remove it.

Describing Noah as a 'warrior' Daniela said at the time the family has complete faith he will beat the disease.

The family have been flooded with messages of support for Noah from fans and friends of Buble, ever since news of his illness was first made public .