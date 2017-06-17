A missing teenager has been found dead at a water park following a "brutal attack" police have confirmed.

The 18-year-old student from Wigan was reported missing by her family when she failed to return home from college.

Six hours later her body was discovered at Orrell Water Park close to two reservoirs that are surrounded by woodland.

DS Howard Millington, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, revealed the unname teenager had sustained head injuries.

In a statement he said: "First of all my thoughts are with the woman's family at this devastating time. This was a brutal attack on a young woman, the type rarely seen in Greater Manchester.

"We have a full investigation team working on finding out what exactly happened to her and to try and find the person who did this."

A murder investigation has been launched. Investigating the case DS Millington vowed to leave "no stone unturned" as they hunt the woman's killer Sky News reports.

"Myself and my team will not stop until we have found out exactly what happened and have brought whoever did this to justice."