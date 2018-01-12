Mohamed Salah is expected to return to action when Liverpool take on Manchester City on Sunday (14 January) but manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the visit of the Premier League leaders is still likely to come too early for Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge.

Salah, 25, has not featured for the Reds since scoring a brace in the 2-1 comeback victory over Leicester City on 30 December.

The 2017 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Player of the Year picked up a groin injury late on in that game and has since missed the win at Burnley on New Year's Day and the subsequent victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round.

But Jurgen Klopp hopes to have him back to face City on Sunday with the Egypt international having already returned to full training.

"If nothing happens in this moment, Mo is back, he is training completely normally," Klopp said in the press conference ahead of the clash with City.

Salah's comeback will be a major boost for Liverpool with the former Chelsea star having scored 23 goals in 29 appearances since swapping AS Roma for Anfield in the summer.

Klopp also provided positive updates on the recoveries of Henderson, Sturridge and Moreno, with the Spanish left-back returning to training on Thursday, having been on the sidelines since picking up an ankle injury during the Champions League clash against Spartak Moscow on 6 December.

But the Liverpool boss suggested that the trio will remain on the sidelines when City visit Anfield as they need to build up their match fitness before returning to action.

"[Sturridge] is back in training, healthy and on the way to be fit again. Hendo is in this moment out on the pitch and is training. It looks good – he wears football boots, that is always a good sign. He was not in team training so far," Klopp said.

"Alberto Moreno was in team training yesterday, the first full session. He is a little bit early but after that he should be ready. He needs time for proper training of course.

"The boys really do a lot in their rehab situation and, if we have time, we bring them a little bit later into team training so that they can do a little bit more specific physical work. But still they need time to adapt to the intensity of a football game. It looks really good, cool."

January signing Virgil Van Dijk is certainly available for selection after he enjoyed a dream debut during the Merseyside derby against Everton, heading home the winning goal in the 84th minute of the FA Cup clash.

However, Klopp refused to confirm whether the club record signing will retain his place in the heart of the back-line to try and stop City's fearsome attack.

"Virgil was quite impressive against Everton, you have to say that," the Liverpool boss admitted. "But the City game is a completely different game. The team's tactics should be as tuned as possible and I haven't made a decision so far [on who starts]."