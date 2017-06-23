Manchester United are not close to agreeing a deal with AS Monaco for Fabinho, IBTimes UK understands.

The Ligue 1 outfit won their first title since 2000 and also made it to the Champions League semi-final this season. The 23-year-old, who can play as a right-back or a defensive midfielder, impressed under Leonardo Jardim's guidance in the 2016/17 season.

Fabinho's form for Monaco has seen him attract interest from the top clubs across Europe. Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport earlier reported that the Brazilian international is "getting closer" towards completing a switch to Old Trafford.

He is in the list of midfield targets for Jose Mourinho's side in the summer transfer window. The former Real Madrid man's future is yet to be decided as he continues to be linked with a move away from his current employers.

Fabinho's contract at Stade Louis II runs down in 2021. He is also on the list of targets for City manager Pep Guardiola. It is understood that the player is monitored by both the Manchester club, but they have not made any serious approach for the South American.

The versatile star has admitted in February that he would be interested in making a switch to the Premier League in the summer transfer window. The player's father revealed in March that talks were held with United, City and Arsenal while also confirming that Monaco midfielder has a "soft spot" for the Etihad outfit.

Fabinho has publicly admitted that an invitation from United manager would be tempting and would consider an approach from the 20-time English champions. However, he has also confirmed that his future is not in his hands.

"If Mourinho invites me [to join United], it would be very tempting, but, first of all, I would have to talk with my agent and with Monaco to make the things right. But Manchester United is a great team, and I would think about it, for sure," Fabinho told Esporte Interativo.

Fabinho is one of the midfield targets for the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho. ESPN reports the Portuguese tactician has identified Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier as a priority target, followed by Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic.