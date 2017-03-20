AS Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has backed Djibril Sidibe to join a "top club" after rejecting a move to Arsenal last summer.

The 24-year-old spent four years at Lille featuring on either side of their back four. His impressive form for the French side saw him attract interest from the Les Monegasques, while the Gunners manager Arsene Wenger was also looking at the option at bringing his compatriot to the Emirates.

Arsenal made a late approach for Sidibe and the full-back snubbed advances from the north London club in favour of a move to Stade Louis II. The France international's impressive form saw him receive a call for the national team and Vasilyev claims the defender was right to reject the Gunners for Monaco.

"Djibril Sidibe preferred Monaco to Arsenal, now he is in the French national team, and he can join the top European clubs. He deserves it," Vasilyev told RMC Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Monaco defeated Manchester City 6-6 on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16 tie and Sidibe started in both the matches. Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the versatile defender and the Manchester Evening News claims the Catalan manager will go head-to-head with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United for the player's signature in the summer.

Sidibe revealed last October how Arsenal's late interest in signing him last summer gave him a

"headache" and lack of playing time convinced him to reject their approach.

"I was on the brink [of signing for Monaco] and [Arsenal] gave me a headache by making a bid at the last moment. After reflecting on it, I was not certain my playing time would be guaranteed," the Mirror quoted Sidibe as saying.

"I would have played maybe 25 games this season, including the cups. They also wanted to use me on the left whereas I want to establish myself on the right."

The Frenchman has admitted that he is open to the idea of making a switch to the Premier League after the end of the season.

"I chose to stay in Ligue 1 and then leave for the Premier League next year because it is a competition that greatly appeals to me," he added.