Djibril Sidibe is the latest Monaco player to admit he could leave the French champions this summer amid reported interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sidibe turned down the opportunity to join the Gunners last season, later revealing he was not given the assurances over regular first-team football he sought and instead opted to remain in France, leaving Lille for the principality club.

He explained in an interview with Le Parisien last year however that he intends to make a move across the Channel this summer, an idea he is still very much open to.

"It is a league that attracts me, but there are a lot of French players who left early or at a time in their career that wasn't necessarily the right one, and they have disappeared a little," Sidibe was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

"It is necessary to leave at the right time and to know if I have the capabilities to perform there. The top five in England is seductive, but it is very complicated too, even although it doesn't scare me."

With France's 2018 World Cup campaign already looming large, Sidibe insists ensuring he is playing regularly remains his priority. "It is a rather special period, one year until the World Cup. There will be time for reflection about things. It has already started, even if I am focused on France. I am pretty open [about my future] but I am under contract with Monaco and it would not bother me to stay one more season."

Djibril SidibÃ© rÃ©flÃ©chit Ã son avenir Ã un an de la Coupe du monde https://t.co/TZeaE1smIt pic.twitter.com/Aeb5GLjmgD — L'Ã‰QUIPE (@lequipe) June 6, 2017

According to L'Equipe, Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City have all registered an interest in the 24-year-old with the player not expected to stay at the club this summer, according to the report from May which was relayed by Get French Football.

All three Premier League sides could find themselves in the market for a right-back this summer. Pep Guardiola has already allowed a string of squad players to leave the Etihad Stadium, including Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta, leaving the City boss with no recognised option for the right-side of his defence.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin meanwhile remains persistently linked with a return to Barcelona, with reports in Spain suggesting the Catalan giants have identified him as their long-term replacement for Dani Alves, who left the club for Juventus last year.

Tottenham face similar concerns over Kyle Walker. The England international's future in north London has looked bleak following a report from the Independent claiming the right-back and manager Mauricio Pochettino have fallen out over long-running issues over the player's fitness and performance in training. Kieran Trippier took over as Pochettino's first-choice on the right in the final month of the 2016-17 season.