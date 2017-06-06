Arsenal have confirmed the signing of defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke. Kolasinac, 23, becomes the club's first signing of the summer transfer window, signing a five-year deal at the Emirates. He will join up with his new teammates in July for pre-season training.

Manchester City and Everton were also credited with keen interest in the Bosnia and Herzegovina international after it became clear he would be leaving Schalke this summer after rejecting the Bundesliga side's offer of a new contract. Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman both submitted contract offers to the player, according to Sky Sports, but the left-back has chosen north London as his next destination.

In addition to the club's statement, Arsenal's new signing has confirmed the move himself on Twitter, also providing Arsenal supporters with a handy pronunciation guide for his name.

His arrival at the Emirates could raise further questions over the futures of Kieran Gibbs. Gibbs is just about to enter the final year of his contract at the club with no indication yet as to whether he will sign a new deal. The 27-year-old has been displaced at left-back in recent seasons by Nacho Monreal, who has recently said he is ready to extend his stay at the club despite previous suggestions that a return to Spain could beckon.

After finishing in fifth place and missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in over two decades last season, Arsenal are under pressure to significantly strengthen their squad this summer.

Upon signing his new deal with the club in April, Wenger insisted the club would adopt a "quality over quantity" approach in the transfer market this summer, also warning some departures are expected. "We have a very heavy squad at the moment so maybe we might lose some players," the Frenchman said. "We want to keep the strength we have and build on that. We will work very hard to find the additions of top, top quality. I believe that our squad is very strong and we will only look for top-class people who can strengthen our team now."

In a recent interview with beIN Sport, Wenger elaborated further on those plans, suggesting the club will sign a maximum of three players in the coming months.

"Between a maximum of two or three," Wenger said when pressed on how many new faces supporters could expect.

"We cannot spend as much as many other clubs because some clubs have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited.

"We can spend money because we have managed the club well. Let's not forget the amount of money spent is not a guarantee of success."