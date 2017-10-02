The UK government has asked the Civilian Aviation Authority (CAA) to charter more than 30 aircraft to bring back the tens of thousands of Monarch customers stranded abroad, after Britain's fifth largest airline ceased trading on Monday (2 October).

Approximately 110,000 of the carrier customers are thought to be outside Britain at the time of writing, while another 300,000 future bookings have been cancelled. The airline has appointed KPMG as administrators, while the CAA has taken over its website to offer advice and help to passengers.

Here is all you need to know about Monarch's demise.

Why has Monarch gone into administration?

Britain's longest-surviving airline brand was placed into administration at 4am on Monday (2 October), after failing to secure a temporary extension to its Air Travel Organiser's Licence (ATOL) for the third time in four years.

This meant it was no longer able to sell ATOL-protected holidays and has since appointed KPMG as administrators.

The CAA has since taken over the company's website, while the Department for Transport has set up two helplines. Passengers in the UK should use 0300 303 2800 while passengers abroad should call +44 1753 330 330.

How will passengers abroad get back to the UK?

The government has launched its biggest ever peacetime repatriation operation to fly the stranded passengers back to the UK at no cost to them.

The CAA has chartered more than 30 aircraft to bring back Monarch customers and the aviation regulator added passengers due to fly back to the UK over the next two weeks do not need to cut short their stay and will be repatriated at no cost.

More details on return flights to the UK can be found at Monarch's website.

What happens to passengers who are yet to fly out of the UK?

All future holidays and flights booked with Monarch are now cancelled as of 2 October and the CAA has urged those booked on a Monarch Airlines flight not to go to their UK airport, as their flight will not be operating.

Will customers who have booked a holiday be entitled to compensation?

Those who have bought a package holiday with Monarch while its licence was not expired - it expired at midnight on Monday - will be ATOL-protected. That means customers abroad will be placed on an alternative return flight, while those who are you fly out will get a refund.

On Monarch website, the CAA has put together a guide on how to claim a refund.

What about customers who have booked flights only?

This is where matters become more complicated. Customers who have booked flights with the airline before 14 December last year will have received an ATOL Certificate stating that their flight was protected with First Aviation. The CAA is already making arrangements for refunds to be made as soon as possible to these UK customers, who will be be contacted once a refund form will become available

Conversely, customers who have booked flights after 15 December 2016 will not be ATOL-protected and will therefore not be entitled to a refund from the airline. However, those who have paid with a credit card for flights that cost over £100, can claim the money back as the credit card company is liable.