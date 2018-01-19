Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique has divided fans after launching a boycott against Netflix, claiming the streaming giant is guilty of colour and gender bias.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old star said she was offered significantly less than fellow comedians Amy Schumer, David Chappelle and Chris Rock for a comedy special.

"I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special. However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, $22 million," she explained in a message to her 211K followers.

To drive home her point about the pay disparity, she revealed that Schumer went back and renegotiated an additional two million dollars because she of her level of success and Netflix agreed.

"We asked Netflix to explain the difference, why the money was so different and they said 'We believe that's what Mo'Nique will bring.' We said, 'Well, what about my résumé?' They said, 'We don't go off of résumés," Mo'Nique said.

The former chat show host, who previously claimed that she was ostracised after her 2010 Oscar win for her role in Precious because she refused to "play by the rules", went on to claim that Netflix refused to budge despite her best efforts.

"Then we asked them what was it about Amy Schumer and they said, 'Well, she sold out Madison Square Garden twice and she had a big movie over the summer.' Is that not Amy Schumer résumé? And then Netflix said, 'By the way, we believe Mo'Nique is a legend too.' Why shouldn't I get what the legends are getting? Please stand with me in this boycott of Netflix. I love us for real."

Considering the initiative Times's Up – which also aims to combat gender inequality in the workplace dominated the 2018 Golden Globes, Mo'Nique's bid to once against highlight the entertainment industry's issues was timely. However, she drew mixed reactions. While many fans argued that she should demand more money, others claimed that she was in the wrong and dealt with the situation poorly.

"Why does everything have to be bias you aren't as popular as them point blank period? Why not blow this special out the water for 500k then get another one for quadruple instead of trying to wreck a company who just tried to PAY you. Hand out season is in I guess!!!," one person said.

Another wrote: "Count your blessings and choose your battles. Why is it ever ok to count other people's money?"