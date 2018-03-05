Promoter Lou DiBella has confirmed that Las Vegas would be the most likely location for a potential lucrative heavyweight unification showdown between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, while former champion Evander Holyfield has encouraged the duo to fight "while the money's there".

Undefeated WBC title-holder Wilder came through comfortably the toughest test of his 40-fight professional career to date on Saturday night [3 March], when he survived a real scare before stopping Cuban Luis "King Kong" Ortiz in the 10th round of his brutal and explosive seventh defence at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It was a performance that further emphasised the concussive punching power possessed by 'The Bronze Bomber', while highlighting his heart and formidable durability. Nevertheless, the display also raised further questions regarding his highly unorthodox fighting style and technical abilities.

Talk of a much-anticipated meeting with WBA, IBF and IBO champion Joshua dominated the build-up to that bout - one which drew plenty of comparisons with the latter's memorable defeat of Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 - and predictably remained the hot topic of conversation in the ring afterwards, with the self-styled "baddest man on the planet" reiterating that he was ready to unify boxing's blue-riband division.

"How many times do I got to call him [Joshua] out? How many times? They hiding," Wilder said, as relayed by ESPN. "His promoter [Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn] don't want that fight and after tonight they definitely won't want it. I've done enough, I've spoken enough."

Though Joshua has significantly pulling power in the United Kingdom, as evidenced by him selling out both Wembley and Cardiff's Principality Stadium after outgrowing the O2 Arena, a meeting with Wilder would likely happen across the Atlantic due to the more lucrative financial sums on offer.

And while DiBella admits that New York is a potential option and that Wilder would be willing to travel to the United Kingdom for big money, boxing's spiritual home in Las Vegas - specifically the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena - definitely appears to be the front-runner.

"It could happen here in New York, there is no question it would sell out here and that we'd set a record gate for the Barclays with that fight," he said, per the Mail. "With that being said, it could also go to a soccer stadium in Great Britain but they can't charge that much per ticket over there.

"So the likelihood would be probably, from an economic standpoint, because there are no expenses, because of the gambling, high-rollers and the whole bit, that Vegas would be most likely. Also Brits love to come to Vegas for a huge fight and make a holiday of it I think economically, the most likely venue would still be Las Vegas.

"Wilder was willing to go to Russia to fight Alexander Povetkin so if the money was crazy enough he'd go to Great Britain but I believe the money will be best in Las Vegas."

Holyfield's $250m estimate

Boxers past and present in addition to fans and scribes are eager for Wilder and Joshua to lock horns, provided the 2012 Olympic gold medalist overcomes WBO titlist Joseph Parker in his next unification clash in Cardiff on 31 March.

That number includes former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield, who has urged them to do so while the economic rewards are so high - potentially as much as $250m [£181m, €203.1m].

"All three of them have got the mindset and all three are youngish too," he told BBC Sport. "If Joshua wins [against Parker], I think he and Wilder can both make about $250m so why not make the money while the money's there?

"In being a great fighter you make money because you have proven to the people you are the best out there."