The mother of a three-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a child was found unresponsive in a Hampshire home.

The child, named locally as Bethan Colebourn, was treated by emergency services after they were called to an address in the leafy town of Fordingbridge in Hampshire.

The South Central Ambulance Service and police were called to the bungalow at 6.45pm on Thursday (19 October) following a report of a "concern for welfare" before the child was flown by air ambulance to Salisbury District Hospital in Wiltshire in a life threatening condition.

But the child later died in hospital with a 35-year-old woman from Fordingbridge arrested as part of Hampshire Police's enquiries.

The Daily Mail reported that the woman was teacher Claire Colebourn, Bethan's mother, who lived at the address with her daughter.

The child's father, and Claire's husband, is said to be Michael Colebourn, 37 - a high-flying businessman, who is chief executive of marine interiors firm Trimline, based in Southampton.

Bethan's aunt Lindsay Colebourn, 35, who lives in Gillingham, Dorset, said that Michael was "devastated".

"It is obviously a devastating time for everyone," she said. "That's really all I can say. As her father, Michael is devastated and is on his way to the family home. It's such a tragic event."

A police spokeswoman said that the suspect was also treated by paramedics at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

And a spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said two ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the property before the girl was taken to Salisbury District Hospital by road where she was pronounced dead.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to an address in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge, following a report of a concern for welfare.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service.

"A three-year-old girl was taken to Salisbury District Hospital and was pronounced dead later in the evening.

"Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the girl's death. A 35-year-old woman from Fordingbridge has been arrested as part of our inquiries."