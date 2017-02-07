MPs have rejected a raft of proposed amendments to a prospective law which would give Prime Minister Theresa May power to trigger Britain's departure from the European Union.

During seven hours of debate on Monday (6 February), the House of Commons voted against a number of measures proposed by pro-Europe MPs in an effort to place extra conditions on May as she plans to begin the Brexit process by 31 March.

Earlier in the day, May urged MPs not to "obstruct the democratically expressed wishes of the British people" and emphasised that she wants to get on with leaving the EU.

She will be reassured by how the votes proceeded in the first of three days of debates, as the government was not defeated and none of the amendments were close to being passed.

Two amendments proposed by the Labour Party on parliamentary oversight and consulting devolved bodies were defeated by majorities of 49 and 57 respectively.

A Scottish National Party (SNP) amendment on consulting with Scotland was defeated by a majority of 270, as was a Plaid Cymru one calling for a report on the impact of Brexit on Wales, by a majority of 63.

Despite the relatively easy ride so far, however, a number of amendments could gain more support as Conservative MPs have indicated they are willing to vote with the opposition on certain topics.

Kenneth Clarke, the former chancellor, and other senior Conservatives said the government should guarantee now that EU nationals living in the UK will not lose any of their rights after Brexit. The government does not want to do so until Britons living in other EU countries also get their rights guaranteed.

Conservative MP Anna Soubry indicated that she was willing to vote against the government unless it gave MPs a proper vote on the Brexit outcome, reports the Guardian.

Fellow Tory MP Alberto Costa said that his party should abandon its target to get net migration below 100,000 because no "competent British government" would implement a policy so damaging to the economy.