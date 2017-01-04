Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as captain of India's one-day and T20 international teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] has confirmed. The 35-year-old's resignation comes less than a fortnight before the limited overs series against England, but the wicket-keeper remains available for selection for the matches.

Mr Rahul Johri, Chief Executive Officer of the BCCI said, "On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."

Dhoni has led India to tremendous success in limited overs cricket, winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over Cricket World Cup on home soil in 2011 - hitting the winning runs in the final against Sri Lanka.

He went onto captain his country in their ICC Champions Trophy success in 2013, becoming the first international captain to win all three limited-overs trophies.

In all, Dhoni has captained his country in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is, having made his ODI debut in 2004 before being awarded the armband in 2007.

India face England in the first of five ODIs on 15 January in Pune, before a one-off T20 international in Bangalore on 1 February.

Test captain Virat Kohli is expected to replace Dhoni as ODI and T20 captain.