Mumbai Indians will take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India on Sunday (21 May).

Coincidentally, both sides playing in the final are also the top two sides following the group stage of the IPL.

Table toppers Mumbai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 to reach the final two as they look to become the first team in IPL history to win the tournament three times.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith's Pune beat Mumbai in Qualifier 1 to advance to the final, making it three wins in three this season against their final opponents in the process.

A win for the Pune franchise would not only make it their first IPL trophy but also help their case in remaining in the Twenty20 competition. With Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals coming back next season, there has been talk that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will make the IPL a 10-team competition next season.

The only bit of injury news comes from Mumbai with Mitchell McClenaghan suffering an injury against KKR and will have to go through a fitness test before the match. Harbhajan Singh is also likely to miss the final, having not played in either of Mumbai's playoff games.

Live streaming

Sky Go App will live stream the matches in the UK for iPhone, iPad and selected Android users. Cricketgateway.com will provide live streaming of all Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 matches in all countries outside the US, UK, Africa and Europe. Hotstar will provide live streaming for users in India.

Where to watch live

The match starts at 3:30pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 4 and Sky Sports 4 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Mumbai Indians to win: 7/10

Rising Pune Supergiant to win: 6/5

Team News

Mumbai Indians

Possible XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Lendl Simmons, Ambati Rayudu, Rohit Sharma (c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson/Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Rising Pune Supergiant

Possible XI: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Manoj Tiwary, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat.

