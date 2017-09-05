A 24-year-old man got thrashed by people of a residential building in India's Mumbai for assaulting a dog with an iron rod on Saturday (2 September).

Haroon Khan, a resident of Rizci building in Kalina, was caught on CCTV camera beating a stray dog in the compound. The dog is in a critical condition after it suffered a skull fracture.

The residents of the building got furious seeing Khan's act and they thrashed him outside a police station.

Dabbu, the stray dog was reportedly passing by when Khan picked up an iron rod and started beating it. The stray dog collapsed and was rushed to Parel Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Surekha Kharat, 52, who feeds the stray dogs in her area saw the incident and said that she found Khan picking up an iron rod and hitting the dog on its head.

"We feed Dabbu every day and he is friendly. We rushed the dog to a veterinary clinic for treatment and later shifted him to SPCA at Parel," said Kharat.

"During investigation , we found that the accused had hit the stray dog with an iron rod. We arrested the accused under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Animals to Cruelty Act," Dattatray Khade, Police Sub Inspector, Vakola police station was quoted as saying by DNA newspaper.

Earlier in May, an Army officer was accused of beating three stray dogs to death and causing severe injuries to other two dogs at the Garhi Cantonment area in the state of Uttarakhand.

A court of inquiry was instituted by the Army to look into the incident.