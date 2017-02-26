After a slew of rumours that surfaced over past few months, LG has finally unveiled its 2017 G series flagship, the G6 featuring a new display format at its media event on 26 February at the 2017 MWC in Barcelona.

As has been already known, the LG 6 sports a 5.7in QHD FullVision display with an 18:9 screen ratio that LG claims would offer more viewing space and immersive experience when streaming video and playing games.

If you are wondering whether it would be easy to hold the phone with such a huge screen, LG has got the answer for it. The G6, LG says, fits comfortably in one hand. It has received highest marks in all categories in tests conducted by an ergonomic research team led by Andris Freivalds at Pennsylvania State University and Ji Yong-gu at Yonsei University. The team tested the G6 for its stability.

Crafted into a metal framing, the smartphone has a flat back without any camera bump and features rounded corners. The camera, sensor and speakers are all rearranged in a row on the upper side of the front part. It is company's first to feature Dolby Vision technology and supports HDR 10.

There are dual 13 megapixel cameras with a 125-degree lens on the wide angle at the back, and a five megapixel front camera. A noteworthy camera feature is the new Square Camera mode that divides the display into two identical squares. The G6 lets users to capture square photos in 1:1 ratio. They can even choose other ratios such as 4:3, 16:9 or 18:9.

The handset is IP68 certified for protection against water and dust; a feature that is present in all the premium devices. This means the phone can be immersed in up to 1.5m in water for 30 minutes. It comes with built-in Google Assistant to help user accomplishing their everyday tasks, get fast answers and for other things.

As reported previously, LG is using Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor in the G6, paired with 4GB of RAM. You would get to choose the G6 between two storage variants; 32GB or 64GB. The storage could be further expanded up to 2TB with the help of microSD card.

Other key aspects of the device are 3,300mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with a layer of LG's new UX 6.0 on top of it and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC for better audio quality. The handset would be available in astro black, ice platinum and mystic white colour variants.