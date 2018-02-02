Myleene Klass has sent her Instagram followers in a spin by posting nude pictures of herself for the launch of her first home workout programme which is out today (2 February).

The 39-year-old television personality became a national sensation after donning a white bikini for her appearance on I'm A Celebrity set pulses racing 12 years ago, but Klass proved she still had the wow factor with her latest snaps.

The broadcaster and professional pianist released the shots just before her 40th birthday, with it no doubt being a great promotional stunt for her new programme, MyBody By Myleene Klass.

The mother-of-two shows off her incredible figure in a side profile and covers her breast with one hand, just wearing a pair of white trainers and a bronzed glamorous makeup look.

Another post also shows her standing naked with a pair of boxing gloves protecting her modesty, while she jumps in the air for another action shot.

Fans have gone wild over the images, with one person commenting: "What a fantastic picture," while someone else said: "Wow and wow again."

A third added: "OMG, you have a sublime body Myleene, am sure your fitness dvd will fly off the shelves if it makes you look this beautiful Hun!"

Speaking about her new fitness endeavour, she told MailOnline: "I'm turning 40 in a month and couldn't be more proud of the body I have. It's given me two beautiful babies, it's carried me through good times and tough times, and it's allowed me to be a strong and successful woman.

"I filmed "MyBody" so that women would feel empowered, confident and capable of anything they set their mind to."

The 12-week fitness programme was filmed in Dubai and focuses on offering busy women and mothers a new way to work out, consisting of three 30-minute workouts a week.

She also said: "I have been asked to do a fitness DVD for years but have never felt it was the right time until now. After having two children, I wanted to help other mums and busy women find a way to stay fit that works for them.

"I wanted to create a programme that doesn't just show women what moves to do, but to be a long-term guide – it is hard work but it is maintainable, not a lifestyle overhaul but small manageable changes to help women stay fit and see real results.

"This isn't just about weight loss, I wanted to make women feel strong and confident in their every day lives," she added.