A mysterious "cosmic" jellyfish has been spotted by explorers from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean, near American Samoa.

The team had been conducting research in a previously unexplored seamount, called Utu Seamount, aboard NOAA's research vessel Okeanos Explorer. The goal of their mission is to conduct one of the first extensive explorations of the 13,581-square-mile marine sanctuary in which Utu Seamount is located.

Using a remotely operated underwater vehicle, they stumbled upon the spectacular creature some 3,000 metres under water.

The jellyfish seems to have to rows of tentacles - one faces up, while the other faces down. As it hovers through the dark, deep ocean, its digestive systems appears in red and its reproductive organs in yellow.

More investigations would be needed to rule out that the luminous jellyfish is not a new species, previously unknown to science.

Genetic and microscopic analyses of the new "cosmic" specimen would indeed be need to confirm what it is.

However, Allen Collins, an invertebrate zoologist with NOAA's National Systematics Lab, identified it as Benthocodon hyalinus or Rhopalonematoid trachymedusae.

It is known for having its gonads (sexual organs) distributed along all eight radial canals.

This species was first described in a study published more than two decades ago, after being collected in the the Ross Sea, Antarctica.

It's not the first time that the Okeanos Explorer brings back stunning discovery from the dark depths of the ocean. The researchers found another glowing jellyfish in the Mariana Trench last May and just over a year ago, they reported on a new species of ghost octopus.

They will continue their mission until Aprin 2017, potentially discovering other incredible species along the way.