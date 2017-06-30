Nantes have ruled out a summer move for Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina after admitting that they cannot match the Gunners' financial demands.

Club deputy general manager Franck Kita confirmed that Claudio Ranieri's new side were interested in luring the South American custodian back to France, but conceded that a move is "unfeasible".

Arsenal signed Ospina from Nice in the summer of 2014 after the Colombian international impressed Arsene Wenger during a remarkable World Cup campaign.

The 28-year-old beat out Wojciech Szczesny for the no.1 role in the second part of the 2014-2015 campaign, but saw his playing time restricted over the following seasons after Wenger decided to bring in Petr Cech from Chelsea.

Ospina has been linked with moves away from Arsenal over recent transfer windows, but eventually stayed at the club after Wenger agreed to use him in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

However, it has been said that the 'keeper is finally ready to leave north London this summer in order to become a first-choice option somewhere else.

Fenerbahce have been heavily linked with his services, while earlier this week France Football reported that former Leicester City boss Ranieri had also earmarked his signing as a priority to bolster Nantes.

Kita has now confirmed that the Ligue 1 side have made an enquiry over his availability, but the club chief conceded that Nantes cannot afford to sign the player.

"We asked for information, but it's unfeasible for us," Kita said during an interview with 20 minutes.

According to France Football, Arsenal are only demanding around €4m (£3.5m, $4.6m) to cash in on Ospina.