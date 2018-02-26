Napoli midfielder Jorginho is reportedly high on Liverpool's wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window, but the Reds may have to compete with bitter foes Manchester United for the prized Italian's signature.

The Merseysiders are already drawing up transfer plans for the summer and will be targeting a new goalkeeper, a central midfielder and a replacement for Phillippe Coutinho, according to The Times.

Jorginho, a metronomic presence in the heart of Napoli's midfield this season, is very much admired by Jurgen Klopp's side as they look to replace the seemingly Juventus-bound Emre Can, but their attempts to prise him away from Mauricio Sarri's side may prove difficult due to the sheer amount of clubs interested in his services, including United.

Jose Mourinho's men are expected to sign a new central midfielder in the summer as they strive to unlock Paul Pogba's potential and have been linked with a move for Italy international Jorginho [Manchester Evening News] as well as Nice's Jean-Michel Seri [The Independent], who seems to be United's main target ahead of the summer.

Despite interest from clubs such as United and Liverpool, who are also interested in another Serie A star in Alisson [Gazzetta Dello Sport] but are reluctant to bow to Roma's financial demands for the coveted goalkeeper, Jorginho is keen to remain at the Stadio San Paolo.

Jorginho's current contract lasts until the summer of 2020 and he is willing to pen an extension, but his agent Joao Santos thinks the Brazil-born Italian may be "sacrificed" by Napoli in order to raise funds for fresh blood at the end of the current campaign, which could end in glory for the Partenopei.

"I think we'll discuss a renewal at the end of the season, as it's not the moment to talk about that, because he still has a long contract. He wants to stay, although we'll have to see if Napoli agree with that," Santos said.

"If a player like Torreira arrives from Sampdoria, then that will require an important investment and Jorginho could be sacrificed to make way. I think they'd rather sell Jorginho than Amadou Diawara, who is younger."