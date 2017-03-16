Nasa has responded to Donald Trump's first budget proposal, saying that while funding was stable when compared with previous years, it would have to make certain changes to its forthcoming missions – specifically those relating to "our home planet".
Before Trump was elected as president, he had expressed a keen interest in Nasa and space exploration. He had, however, also made it very clear his interests were not vested in climate change – so projects monitoring Earth from space would likely be left to other space agencies.
Following the announcement, Nasa issued a statement from Administrator Robert Lightfoot about the budget. You can read the full statement below:
Meanwhile, other science-based departments did not fare so well. Reports indicate funding for the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be cut by as much as 30%. Trump is reportedly planning to get rid of 50 EPA programmes, including Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan. This was created to reduce CO2 emissions.
Mick Mulvaney, from the White House Office of Management and Budget, said: "You can't drain the swamp and leave all the people in it. So, I guess the first place that comes to mind will be the Environmental Protection Agency. The president wants a smaller EPA. He thinks they overreach, and the budget reflects that."