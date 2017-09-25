She's the most stylish woman on daytime television, so This Morning viewers are always keen to see what labels Holly Willoughby is wearing by checking her daily Instagram updates.

And the 36-year-old presenter didn't fail to impress her loyal following with today's £300 outfit, which welcomed in the autumn months with its cosy elegance.

Mother of three Willoughby inspired working mothers across the nation no doubt as she sported a comfortable blue sweater by Massimo Dutti with a £198 leather pencil skirt by Jigsaw.

She accessorised the sophisticated look with black stilettos from Duchess of Cambridge-favourite brand LK Bennett and wore her trademark blonde locks in a tousled style around her shoulders.

She captioned the shot: "Monday already!!!! Today's look on @thismorning skirt by @insidejigsaw jumper by @massimoduttishoes by @lkbennettlondon"

The workwear showed off Willoughy's svelte frame and tiny waist as she continues to celebrate her weight loss with form-fitting outfits. Fans were quick to notice how great she looked.

One person told her: "10/10 outfit" as someone else commented: "she literally never gets it wrong!xx".

A third added: "You are just naturally stunning".

Willoughby is known for mixing high-end pieces with the high street, wowing in a trouser suit by the semi-affordable label The Kooples last week with River Island shoes in a nautical-inspired look.

The presenter has garnered a lot of attention for her recent weight loss in the past few months, with her formerly curvaceous figure disappearing before her followers' eyes.

One fan said of her pilates-honed body on a previous picture: "bloody stunning....always, not too skinny, not too anything. Your body, your life, none of anyone else's business".

Though Holly credits pilates as her choice of exercise, she refuses to divulge details of her eating plan in fear of sparking eating disorders amongst her younger fans.