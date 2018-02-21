At 91, Sir David Attenborough has become the unexpected new face of the student party scene in the UK.

Young clubbers can't get enough of the "David Attenborough Jungle Boogie" raves as they make their way through sold-out shows all over the country.

Attenborough, often called the national treasure of Britain, is widely regarded as one of the greatest television personalities of all time. With decades of renowned work in broadcasting and wildlife film-making, his popularity has transcended generations.

So it comes as no surprise when the student crowds go "wild" as they hear his familiar voice in the middle of a rave.

Louis Jadwat, the organiser of the events, appeared on It Happens to express his joy over their success, calling Sir David "an icon among students".

"It has gone completely viral," Jadwat said. "It's amazing to see how much appeal Sir David has to the public."

The official event description states: "Sir David Attenborough invites you into the jungle for one night only. As an avid fan of both nature and disco, [the event] will see the two worlds collide for his first Jungle Boogie!"

"So join Sir David on an expedition where you'll hear much more than just the sounds of the rainforest."

While episodes of Blue Planet are streamed on screens behind them, the DJs play funk, disco, soul and house music featuring Sir David's narration at regular intervals. The clubs are redecorated to resemble rain forests with artificial vines and trees.

Event attendees also dress up in Attenborough masks when they are not taking pictures with a life-size cutout of the beloved naturalist.

Good Life events, co-founded by Jadwat and Will Burbage, is the company that hosts the raves, drawing anywhere between 600 and 1,000 attendees. Jadwat explained how the popularity initially took him by surprise when the event was hosted at Leeds.

"We expected it to be a fun night but it really took off and then it happened again in Liverpool. Both of the events pretty much sold out and now we're taking it on tour across the country," he said. "It's great, wherever it goes, it picks up a huge following."

The rave tour will move forward, and the event is set to take place in Bristol, Cambridge, Oxford, Brighton, Southampton, Cardiff and Leamington Spa. A part of the proceeds from the event go to World Land Trust, a conservation charity supported by Attenborough.