NCIS New Orleans and NCIS are set to merge for a thrilling episode in their crossover special. Senior Special Agent Timothy McGee and Nicholas "Nick" Torres will team up with Dwayne Pride and his team in search of a mastermind who stole 'theoretical terror playbook'. The episode will air in two parts starting at 8 pm ET on CBS Television Network.

Click here to watch the episodes NCIS season 14 and NCIS: New Orleans season 3 via live stream online. You can also watch it online by clicking here (only in the US).

The episode will be aired in two parts and will begin with NCIS episode 15 titled Pandora's Box, Part I and the synopsis reads: Pandora's Box, Part I: After Abby's homeland security think tank is compromised and she is found in possession of a real bomb, the NCIS team discovers the leader of the group has been murdered and a theoretical terror playbook has been stolen.

The two-hour crossover event will continue with NCIS New Orleans episode 14. After getting clues about the criminal's location in New Orleans, McGee and Torres will seek assistance from Gibbs and his team to solve the case in the upcoming instalment.

Pandora's Box, Part II synopsis reads: NCIS agents McGee and Torres travel to New Orleans to partner with Pride and his team in the search for a missing homeland security theoretical terror playbook.

Chris Silber, the co-executive producer of the police procedural drama has teased that Eva Azarova (Cassidy Freeman) will play a major role in the crossover special episode. "When we last saw her she was on the way back to Washington. She's very much involved in the plot having to do with the playbook and these series of scenarios of how to attack the United States. She plays a big part," he told TV Guide.

Explaining the friction between the two teams Silber said: "Torres is a great example. He's brand new and Tammy is pretty new to the New Orleans team. They're both strong-minded, action oriented characters. There's tension between them for sure but they also find common ground."