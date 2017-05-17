Netflix is working on a new original series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's hugely popular Witcher fantasy novels, which were also the source material for CD Projekt Red's celebrated trilogy of role-playing games.

Production company Platige broke the news on its website, sharing a full statement that reveals the first details regarding Netflix's plans.

Sapkowski's Witcher Saga is a series of international bestsellers about monster hunters with supernatural abilities known as "Witchers". They follow Witcher Geralt of Rivia and Ciri, a princess under Geralt's protection and tutelage.

The main entries in the series ran from 1994 to 1999, but were published in English from 2008. Their popularity over the years has been boosted and supported by the video game series.

"I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over 30 years writing," said Sapkowski. "I'm excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life."

The author will also consult the show as it enters production. A time frame for that production has not yet been revealed.

Erik Barmack, Netflix's vice president for international original series, added: "Andrzej Sapkowski has created a rich and memorable world, at once magical and familiar."

These are very early days for the series, so there's no news regarding the show's stars or plot, but there are plenty of producers helping get the series made.

Sean Daniel and Jason Brown, known for SyFy series The Expanse, will be executive producers alongside Tomek Baginski, who will direct "at least one episode" of the series. Platige's own Jarek Sawko will also produce the show.

The last entry in The Witcher video game series was 2015's instant classic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, now regarded as one of the finest RPGs ever made. Developer CD Projekt Red has since moved on to development of its long-awaited sci-fi Cyberpunk 2077.

