Barcelona remain confident they have the financial muscle in completing two quality signings and that includes bringing Arsenal's Hector Bellerin back to the club in the summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish publication Sport, the 22-year-old has long been a target for the Catalan club. The Camp Nou outfit's technical secretary Robert Fernandez has identified the Gunners' right-back as the perfect fit for Barcelona.

However, Fernandez wanted an approval from the club's new manager before making any approach for the defender. Luis Enrique announced his decision to step down after the end of the last season and the club appointed Ernesto Valverde as Enrique's successor at Barcelona.

The former Athletic Bilbao manager has given a green signal in making an approach for Bellerin. He is of the opinion that the Spaniard can become the best right-back in the future. The player left Barcelona and made a switch to the north London club in 2011.

New Barcelona manager's latest opinion has helped the club to go ahead with an offer in bringing the player back to the club. Another report from Sport claims that Valverde has identified Bellerin as the ideal signing to strengthen the back four for the next season.

The La Liga giants will contact Arsenal and open negotiations for the transfer of the full-back this summer. Any move for Bellerin will see Barcelona spend big and for the club to complete two top-level signings, they will have to raise funds by sanctioning the sale of some players from the current squad.

Any move from Barcelona for Bellerin will see them face competition from their former manager Pep Guardiola. The Manchester Evening News reports the Catalan coach is also interested in signing Arsenal defender for Manchester City.

Valverde is willing to allow Arda Turan leave the club. According to the Sun, this could allow a possibility of a swap deal with Arsenal that will see Bellerin return to Barcelona and the Turkish international complete a switch to the Emirates.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is an admirer of the 30-year-old. The Frenchman wanted to bring Turan to the Emirates, before he decided to leave Atletico Madrid for Barcelona in 2015. He has struggled for regular playing time with the Spanish club and his employers are likely to sanction his sale.

However, a swap deal could be difficult after Turan's agent revealed his client is happy at Barcelona ruled out any potential departure from the Camp Nou.