Arsenal are reportedly preparing to increase their offer for AS Monaco's star forward Kylian Mbappe after Arsene Wenger and the Gunners CEO Ivan Gazidis were spotted exiting the Cote D'Azur airport in Nice on Monday (5 June).

The France international striker, who burst on to the scene with the Principality club last season, has also attracted interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

According to the Daily Mail, the north London club are keen on landing the forward in the summer, and are preparing an improved £110m ($142m) bid after their initial offer of £87m was rejected by the Ligue 1 champions. Mbappe is currently on international duty with France for their friendly games against Paraguay, Sweden and England and is expected to announce his decision after his commitments with the national team.

The 18-year-old forward, who scored 26 goals in 44 games in all competitions, has made it clear that he will not be 'forced' to join a certain club and will make a decision based on sporting growth rather than remuneration. The France national team coach Didier Deschamps has also advised him to join a club that will play him regularly and help him develop in the right way.

Wenger has echoed his compatriot's statements, but believes that any club that pays over the demanded £100m fee for the forward will ensure that he plays and not keep him in the stands. The Daily Mail report claims that Arsenal are making the offer with the promise of a starting role in the number nine position.

"Where do you think he might finish? Somewhere where he has a good chance to play and is sure to play. That is why I think Deschamps made that statement," Wenger said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"He thinks that he needs to play but I would say as well on the other hand that the boy has made enough impression to be basically sure a club who spends a 100 million for you is basically to make at the start at least the red carpet. Nobody will buy a player for a 100 million and say, 'Come on, sit in the stands'," the French coach added.

Arsenal, however, are not going to have it easy in their pursuit of the most coveted young forward in the world as Spanish publication AS reports that Real, who recently sealed their 12th Champions League title, are set to return with a new €135m (£117m) offer after their initial offer of £103m was rejected Monaco.