New Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has revealed the club's director of football Victor Orta has already drawn up a list of potential signings that they will discuss next week.

44-year-old Christiansen was unveiled at Elland Road on Monday (19 June) as the successor to Garry Monk, who left the club last month before taking the reins at Middlesbrough.

Having led APOEL to Cyprus' first division title last term, there have been some suggestions that Christiansen could return to his former club to cherry pick their best talents as he prepares for a new life in the Championship.

However, the Dane denied those plans at a press conference on Monday and now says he will work with Orta to bring in players he is convinced are up for the fight.

"We start Monday, but of course there is a lot of work," Christiansen said in an interview with Leeds' official website. "Today I will sit down with Victor to speak about players we have in view. But Victor has done a very good job, he has a lot of experience with different teams in different countries.

"He already made a shortlist of players that can help the team. This is the most important, the players who can help the team, players who want to come here. We are not talking about the names, but the players themselves."

Christiansen and Orta, the latter of whom was appointed to his position at Elland Road at the end of May, will work in tandem to bring new players to the club with the head coach having the final say. Orta stressed that "to work any other way is stupid".

It would appear the Dane's former players at APOEL are not in either man's thinking, however, with Christiansen telling reporters per Inside Futbol: "We are talking with Victor and we will see. But right now, there is no player from my previous teams we have in mind."