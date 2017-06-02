Aitor Karanka, the ex-Middlesbrough manager, is not among the candidates being considered to fill the vacant managerial position at Leeds United. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that despite being installed as the bookmakers' favourite, the Spaniard will not be following Victor Orta to Elland Road following the departure of Garry Monk.

The 43-year-old, who was removed as Boro boss in March boss prior to their relegation from the Premier League, had been expected to assume the hotseat in West Yorkshire after Orta left the Riverside Stadium to become the Whites' new director of football. But owner Andrea Radrizzani is exploring other options as he seeks to appoint the club's 11th permanent manager in four years.

Monk resigned just two days into Radrizzani's tenure as Leeds owner, after the Italian had signalled his intent to activate a 12-month extension in his contract. Former boss Simon Grayson and ex-Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup are also out of the running – the latter preferring to stay with Qatar side Al-Rayyan.

"The season has ended in various leagues, so there are now plenty of rumours for both players and coaches," Laudrup told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet. "I have another year's contract in Al Rayyan, and as I continue to thrive, I will complete it."

Claudio Ranieri remains in contention for the position having yet to return to football since being sacked nine months after winning the Premier League title with Leicester City. The former Chelsea and Greece boss has been coy over speculation linking him with Leeds but is the third favourite in the betting behind Karanka and the club's current assistant manager Pep Clotet.

Alan Pardew, ex-Leeds striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Alex Neil, Roberto di Matteo and Nigel Pearson are the other names considered by the bookies. The club are yet to provide any official update regarding their search for a replacement for Monk, who is the leading contender to join Middlesbrough.

Leeds finished seventh in the Championship last season, with the failure to win any of their last four games ensuring they missed out on a play-off spot. Monk had indicated his intent to stay beyond the end of the campaign but resigned less than three weeks after the conclusion to the season.