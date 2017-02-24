Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Calvin Harris are treating your ears to new music this Friday (24 February). The new releases come just hours before the official UK charts are announced – will Sheeran hold onto the number one spot for a seventh week with Shape Of You or will Rag'N'Bone Man lose his place at the top with his debut album Human?

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Following his surprise performance with Stormzy at the Brit Awards 2017, Sheeran, 25, has officially released their remix of Shape Of You to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and other services. The track has also received a complete reworking from production collective Major Lazer featuring Nyla and Kranium. The original version of Shape Of You will appear on Sheeran's forthcoming third album Divide, which is set for release on 3 March.

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Finally, the long-awaited debut album from grime's finest new act has arrived with Stormzy dropping Gang Signs & Prayer. Although many would have expected a grime-heavy record, GSAP offers a plethora of sounds from soul to gospel and hip hop.

Standout cuts include Cold, Cigarettes And Cush and Big For Your Boots, while impressive collaborations include Wretch 32, Kehlani and MNEK. Without a doubt, Gang Signs & Prayer is worth a listen in full.

Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean and Migos – Slide

After days of teasing, Calvin Harris has revealed his epic, albeit unlikely, collaboration with r'n'b crooner Frank Ocean and rap group of-the-moment Migos. Slide is impressive in that it sounds nothing like Harris' typical EDM sound and proves there is more to Migos than Bad And Bougie, their breakout hit which has taken the charts by storm. An enjoyable, laidback listen.

Future – HNDRXX

Yes, Future has released another album just one week after releasing his fifth. Clearly with an abundance of creativity to give, HNDRXX boasts 17 tracks and collaborations with Rihanna and The Weeknd. Both albums have been incredibly well received, claiming the number one and two positions on the iTunes chart. So, do you prefer HNDRXX or the self-titled Future?

Little Big Town – The Breaker

Less than a year after the experimental Wanderlust, country music stars Little Big Town have returned with their eighth album The Breaker. Led by the chart-topping Better Man, which was penned by Taylor Swift, The Breaker sees Little Big Town return to their country roots.

Listen to Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean and Migos' Slide:

Listen to Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You: