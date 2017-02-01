Nintendo has released a new trailer for its new console Nintendo Switch, showing off the many ways to play the home and handheld hybrid console and offering a fresh look at upcoming exclusives Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Arms.

The video (embedded below) starts off with launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild being played on a television set before the user removes the Switch from its dock and continues playing on a bus. He then uses a stand to play it in tabletop mode with the Joy-Con grip.

First party fighting game Arms is seen next, with focus on its motion-control input (it will also support traditional controllers) thanks to Switch's Joy-Con controllers, which slot onto either side of the Switch screen but also function separately.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up next, used in handheld mode and tabletop mode. In tabletop mode individual Joy-Cons are used as simple, traditional controllers for local multiplayer. Switch also supports local multiplayer between up-to eight individual Switch devices.

This is shown off with a group of students playing Splatoon 2.

Launch title 1-2 Switch, a collection of motion-control mini-games, was given a decent amount of time in the trailer, which showed off some new mini-games including a sword fighting game, a game in which players use a Joy-Con like an electric shaver, and another which appears to be a pass the parcel-style game but with a virtual bottle of champagne.

Previously confirmed games like a cowboy showdown and the infamous cow-milking game also appear.

Nintendo Switch was announced in October 2016, with details regarding its line-up, price and what exactly it is revealed during a much-hyped press conference that took place in January. Nintendo Switch launches on 3 March for £279.99.

Following Zelda and 1-2 Switch, Arms will be released in spring, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be released on 28 April and Splatoon 2 will be released in summer. Other first party Switch games Nintendo has announced include Snipperclips and Super Mario Odyssey, which is expected to release at the end of the year.

