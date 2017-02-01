During EA's Q3 financial report, CEO Andrew Wilson reaffirmed the publisher's plan to release a Star Wars Battlefront sequel later this year, to coincide with the release Star Wars: The Last Jedi in cinemas.

EA DICE will once again develop the game, which Wilson says will be "even bigger, taking players into more locations and allowing them to play with more heroes and characters across multiple Star Wars eras."

The mention of multiple eras is new. Last year, during the company's Q4 earnings report, chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen confirmed a Battlefront sequel for the first time, only mentioning that it would have a single player campaign and take include world's based on "the new movies".

Multiple eras likely means further maps and characters from the original trilogy of films, as well as from The Last Jedi and 2015's The Force Awakens. It's unlikely we'll see anything from the prequel trilogy.

Wilson also stated, once again, that the new game will include a single player campaign, following outcry from fans that the first game did not.

"There will be new ways to play, including an all new single-player campaign and much, much more that we are excited to share with our players in the months ahead," Wilson said, before confirming the game is a collaboration between DICE, Motive and Criterion.

Criterion, best known for the Burnout series helped DICE with the original game's aerial combat and developed the spin-off virtual reality mission that PS4 players received for free last year. Motive is a studio founded in 2015 run by Assassin's Creed producer Jade Reymond, which has been aiding EA's many Star Wars projects.

Beyond Battlefront 2, EA also has plans to release a third person action adventure game from Dead Space developers Visceral Games and another title from Titanfall devs Respawn Entertainment.

Battlefront was the first game born of EA's licensing deal with LucasFilm following its purchase by Disney and the closing down of LucasArts. We loved the new, broader approach, and ranked it in our top five games of 2015.

