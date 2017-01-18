A newly appointed adviser in US President-elect Donald Trump's White House runs a company that is being sued by black people who accuse the establishment of hiring white men to get them kicked out of clubs, an investigation has revealed.

Reed Cordish is an executive at his family's real estate business Cordish Companies, the Daily Beast reported. A subsidiary company, Entertainment Concepts Investors (ECI) – of which Cordish is president – has a history of being sued for racial discrimination .

ECI runs a number of nightlife venues around America, including one in Kansas City's "Power and Light District", though as the Daily Beast reported, the lawsuits say the area is known as the "Power and White District" amongst the African-American community.

Two black men are currently appealing a case from 2014 that says Cordish's clubs hired white men to beat them with the aim of keeping black people out of the area. A former floor manager at one club testified that Cordish used the code words "urbans" and "Canadians" to refer to black people and point them out to be expelled.

A Vice President of ECI, Jake Miller, was accused of taking a DJ's microphone and saying "get that fucking n****r music off here". A black former employee said that Miller had "made the comment that if he ever saw this many n*****s in the building again, he would chain the doors and burn it down with me inside."

One white man, hired by the company to terrorise black patrons and get them ejected from the clubs, testified that he was supposed to "start altercations with certain groups of people. By starting these altercations, I ensured that these groups of people would be kicked out of the club."

He added, "I would estimate that 90% of the people I started altercations with were African Americans." For a night's work he would be given between $50 and $100 (£40 and £80) and drinks.

Another civil suit from a black man in 2009 alleges that two bouncers approached him and his friend for wearing jackets which breached the dress code. When the man suggested that they would leave the jackets in their car and return, a bouncer who was also a police officer handcuffed him and arrested him for trespassing. The Daily Beast said the suit was settled in 2013.

A similar suit from 2015 alleges that another Cordish club discriminated against black patrons using the dress code as an excuse to expel African-Americans. The plantif told the Daily Beast that he was ejected for wearing "a polo and khaki slacks" all the while three white men were "dancing on top of the bar completely shirtless while the female bartender poured drinks in their mouth."