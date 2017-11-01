Footage appearing to show the suspect behind a New York truck attack has emerged. The video shows the man, identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, jogging along a street after he rammed a truck into a bike path, killing eight people and injuring another 11, on 31 October.

The suspect, originally from Uzbekistan, is said to have driven a white Home Depot rental truck down to the bike path next to the Hudson River in New York City's Tribeca neighbourhood, near the World Trade Center memorial. He reportedly drove for as many as 20 blocks.

The footage shows what appears to be Saipov in a black and red jacket staggering around the streets near the Hudson River.

The man holds a gun-shaped object. Authorities said the suspect left the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and pellet gun.

The suspect was shot by police and arrested in the aftermath of the attack, which authorities said it is an act of terrorism.

He is now receiving treatment in hospital.

Police said they are not looking for additional suspects. Authorities reportedly found a note in the truck used in the attack, claiming the suspect carried out the act in the name of the Islamic State (Isis) terror group.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to condemn the attack, which he said was carried out by a "very sick and deranged person".

"We must not allow Isis to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!" the leader continued.

Reacting to the attack, New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio said: "This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror," before adding that that it was "aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them".

Saipov worked for the Uber taxi company for six months. Uber said in a statement: "We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide full assistance."

The company added there was no cause of concern when it completed a background check on the man.

"We are aggressively and quickly reviewing this partner's history with Uber, and at this time we have not identified any related concerning safety reports,"it added.