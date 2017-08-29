Stormfront, the internet's oldest white supremacist site with nearly half a million monthly visitors, has officially gone down. The neo-Nazi website, founded by former Ku Klux Klan leader Don Black since 1995, disappeared on August 25 after its host, Network Solutions, launched a crackdown against the site and placed its domain 'under hold' – a category which indicates the site is either under legal dispute or queued for deletion.

Stormfront was the only site with members involved in over 100 murder cases, all directly related to racial differences. It started as a dial-up BBS, but soon morphed into a website and forum which grew popular with the KKR and white supremacists.

Though Network Solutions did not comment on Stormfront shut down, Knoxville News Sentinel reported that the move came after Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law flagged clear violations by the site.

In a letter to Web.com – Network Solutions' parent, the group pinpointed that even after 20 years of operation, "Stormfront" was violating terms of service by promoting racially motivated hate speech and violence.

The committee's executive director, Kristen Clarke, told USA Today, "Their website is a vehicle used to promote racially-motivated violence and hate".

Meanwhile, Black, who is now seeking legal advice for getting his site back, has alleged the host pulled the site down without giving any warning. "I can switch to another domain, but it might wind up the same way," he said.

The move comes weeks after the Charlottesville violence, which led to a massive crackdown against white supremacists and hate groups on the internet. Leading tech giants have already voiced their support for taking down neo-Nazi groups, with Google and GoDaddy kicking out Daily Stormer, the world's most notorious neo-Nazi website.