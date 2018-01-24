Newcastle United have rejected an offer from Premier League rival Brighton and Hove Albion for out-of-favour forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is keen to leave St James' Park before the close of the transfer window.

Mitrovic has never managed to convince Rafa Benitez that he is worthy of being given an extended run as the spearhead of the Magpies' attack. His lack of discipline has not sat well with the former Real Madrid and Liverpool boss, who has afforded him just 89 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Newcastle have struggled to find a regular source for goals this season, but Benitez, who has relied on the talents of forwards Joselu and Dwight Gayle in recent months, has not considered starting Mitrovic and is willing to let him leave in order to raise funds for fresh faces.

Brighton are said to be interested in taking Mitrovic as they seek to add more firepower to their goal-shy ranks, but the Chronicle report that the powers that be in the north east have rejected Chris Hughton's side's initial offer for the 23-year-old, valued at £15m by the Newcastle hierarchy.

Mitrovic will not be allowed to leave Newcastle unless a replacement is brought in, but Benitez's men are said to be working on a deal for a for Feyenoord's Nikolai Jorgensen. Mike Ashley, an unpopular figure on Tyneside, has given the green light to sign a new forward despite making it clear he wishes to sell the club and has instructed managing director Lee Charnley to ensure that the towering Denmark international is wearing Newcastle colours before the end of the month.

Jorgensen is said to be valued at £20m by Newcastle, who have also been linked with Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke.