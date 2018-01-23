Chelsea youngster Kenedy has joined Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season, the two Premier League clubs have confirmed.

Kenedy has provided cover on the left for Antonio Conte this season, making five appearances for the club in all competitions. The Brazil youth international returned to Stamford Bridge last January after an ill-fated spell at Watford, but speaking at a press conference on Tuesday [23 January], Conte explained the 21-year-old is now better equipped for a temporary spell away from the club.

Kenedy becomes Newcastle's first signing of a desperately frustrating January window where the club's proposed takeover deal has continued to stall.

While uncertainty reigns at the north east club, the Chelsea youngster says his decision to swap west London for Tyneside was an easy one due to the presence of Toon boss Rafael Benitez and Christian Atsu – a former teammate of his at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm so happy with this opportunity at Newcastle," Kenedy told the club's official website. "They've opened the door to me to come here, show my potential and come and play for Newcastle," he said.

"It's a traditional club and Rafa Benítez is a fantastic, amazing coach. Christian Atsu, as well – we trained together at Chelsea and know each other, and he said good things about the club. So it was easy to take this decision."

Kenedy's five appearances for the Blues this season have all come standing in for Marcos Alonso, Conte's undisputed first-choice option at left wing-back.

His departure would suggest Chelsea are edging closer to bringing in another option to provide cover for the Spaniard, with a deal for AS Roma's Emerson Palmieri edging closer.

Sky Sports News report the club are now close to agreeing a fee to bring both Palmieri and his Roma teammate Edin Dzeko to the club for a combined fee that is likely to be in the excess of £45m.

As far as options on the left are concerned, Chelsea do still have Baba Rahman at their disposal to play in that position, although the Ghana international is expected to return to Schalke before the transfer window closes next week.